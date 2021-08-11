Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CGEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.77. 130,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $563,390.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

