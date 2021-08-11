Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Reduced by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,221 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.7% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 172.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,779,800 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,983,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,208,813. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $250.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.