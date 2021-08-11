NZS Capital LLC Takes $3.53 Million Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Workiva by 62.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,913,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,927,000 after acquiring an additional 736,473 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 685,326 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,396,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

In related news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,956,313.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.15. 478,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.91. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $140.54.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

