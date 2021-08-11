NZS Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 26,849 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,849 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,037,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 232,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 37.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,773 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 339.1% during the 1st quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 37,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,907,492. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.50.

NASDAQ COUP traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $214.98. 1,083,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44 and a beta of 1.44. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $204.55 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

