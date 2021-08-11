DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $8.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.06. 1,823,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.
DocuSign Company Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
