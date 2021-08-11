DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich Sells 12,500 Shares

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $8.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $293.06. 1,823,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,929,717. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -271.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.10 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in DocuSign by 233.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 31.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.