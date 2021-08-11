Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sean Tucker Sells 4,172 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $42,554.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

VXRT traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,890,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,572,263. Vaxart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 39.81% and a negative net margin of 2,844.24%. On average, analysts expect that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

VXRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vaxart in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

