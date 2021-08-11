NZS Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 64,047 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,615,000. Square makes up about 1.4% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Square by 1.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total value of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares in the company, valued at $86,274,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total value of $984,662.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 779,204 shares of company stock valued at $174,754,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $271.09. 7,921,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,087,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.13. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.80, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price objective (down previously from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

