Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NYSE DNB traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,845,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -94.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 47,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.96 per share, with a total value of $999,792.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 160,506 shares of company stock worth $3,055,249. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

