Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of Sodium Thiosulfate for the prevention of ototoxicity from cisplatin in pediatric patients. The Company’s products include Eniluracil and Sodium Thiosulfate (STS). Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc., is based in United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FENC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of FENC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.34. 47,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,111. The company has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.06. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 1,042.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

