Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

ECIFY has been the topic of several other research reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Electricité de France to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Electricité de France from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electricité de France in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Electricité de France presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS:ECIFY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 22,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62. Electricité de France has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Electricité de France Company Profile

Électricité de France SA engages in the energy industry production. It operates in the following business segments: Electricity and, Gas. It offers the following services: production, transport, distribution, trading, sale of energy and, energy services. The company was founded on June 17, 1955 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

