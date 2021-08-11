Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%.

Shares of ALT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.15. 1,975,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,409. The company has a market capitalization of $428.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.36. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

