Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,731,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,572,243,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $10.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,725.58. The stock had a trading volume of 764,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,135. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,528.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,765.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.