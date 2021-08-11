AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($3.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,842,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,593. AvePoint has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVPT. William Blair began coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AvePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

