Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Lowers Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12,200.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 205,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.02. 96,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,009. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.92. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $79.48.

