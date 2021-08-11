Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Sells 1,990 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.9% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 503,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after buying an additional 99,804 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,348,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

