Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires Shares of 117,988 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 117,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,447,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $574,000.

DFUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.70. 86,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,915. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

