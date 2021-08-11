AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

NASDAQ:AGFS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 85,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,509. AgroFresh Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

