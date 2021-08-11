Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Acquires 753 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 118,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 57,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,720,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,441,080. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

