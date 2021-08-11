Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

LAND stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.81. 314,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,387. The company has a quick ratio of 8.50, a current ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $669.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

LAND has been the subject of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

