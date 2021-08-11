Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jimmy Duvall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total value of $350,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,079,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,719. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.18.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BigCommerce from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter worth $149,602,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,634,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,089,000 after acquiring an additional 930,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after acquiring an additional 496,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

