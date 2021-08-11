Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Purchases 36,258 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,258 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA owned 2.13% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,983,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 977.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 610,956 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 918.8% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 289,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 261,462 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 667.5% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 199,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 173,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 322,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 170,986 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.13. The stock had a trading volume of 173,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,669. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.53 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33.

