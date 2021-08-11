Ocean Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ocean Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,684,521,000 after purchasing an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,272,000 after purchasing an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,176,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

ADP traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

