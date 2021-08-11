Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.72 EPS

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $3.52 on Wednesday, hitting $22.15. 133,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

