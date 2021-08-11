National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.950-$3.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.71.

NNN stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. 544,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,538. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

