Pacific Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,201,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,125,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 331,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. The stock had a trading volume of 798,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,215. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.43. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $54.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

