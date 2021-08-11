OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,409. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $372.24 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.71.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

