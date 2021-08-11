Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 509.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 3.6% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 48,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in McKesson by 12.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total transaction of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,564.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.31. The stock had a trading volume of 918,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,644. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

