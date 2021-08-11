AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) posted its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%.

AGFS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 85,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,509. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $105.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGFS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

