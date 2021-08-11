Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.030-$0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $135 million-$140 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $138.18 million.Castlight Health also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSLT remained flat at $$1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 765,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,134. The company has a market cap of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.84. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Castlight Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 76,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $123,066.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,564.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $38,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,881 shares of company stock worth $352,723. Insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

