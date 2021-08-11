iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,924,988,000 after purchasing an additional 645,177 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after purchasing an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $223.69. 25,020,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,609,982. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

