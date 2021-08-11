Pacific Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,840,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,553,000 after purchasing an additional 661,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,443,000 after buying an additional 270,865 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,100,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,185,000 after purchasing an additional 243,851 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,237,000 after buying an additional 174,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after acquiring an additional 96,820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $156.87. The company had a trading volume of 58,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,002. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.60. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $114.40 and a 12-month high of $158.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

