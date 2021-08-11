Pacific Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,877 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 672.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,274,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,621. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.