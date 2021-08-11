Pacific Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,133,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,766,000 after purchasing an additional 736,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,997,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,903,000 after acquiring an additional 331,431 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,672,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,119,000 after acquiring an additional 222,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,030,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,135 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after purchasing an additional 29,346 shares during the period.

VNQ traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,457,906. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.45. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

