Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Shares Up 3.1%

Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 29,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 84,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

Sixty Six Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sixty Six Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixty Six Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.