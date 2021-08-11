Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 230 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $512.40. 1,656,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,199,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.69. The company has a market cap of $226.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

