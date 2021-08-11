iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 582,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,165,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.87. 80,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,433. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

