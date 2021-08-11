Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Issues Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32.
A number of analysts have recently commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.
About Regulus Therapeutics
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
