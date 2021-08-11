Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Issues Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Regulus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $52.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 2,799.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,621 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.