Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMTI traded up $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,897. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 216,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,309,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

