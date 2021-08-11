Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.30 million-$47.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.66 million.Sprout Social also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPT traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,862. Sprout Social has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $112.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.65. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprout Social from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.60.

In other news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $519,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $495,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,983 shares of company stock worth $16,609,293. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.