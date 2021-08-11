Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHL traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.60. 3,856,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,547. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACHL shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achilles Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

