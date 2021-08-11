Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.1% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,631. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $408.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $396.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.