Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $5.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.20. 908,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,876. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $423.05 and a 52 week high of $608.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $546.37. The company has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.82, a P/E/G ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

