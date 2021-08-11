Personal CFO Solutions LLC Decreases Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,079,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,089,000 after buying an additional 295,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares in the last quarter. Signify Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,267,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,369,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 282,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.05. The company had a trading volume of 687,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,453. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.03. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $97.38 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

