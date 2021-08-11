Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $12.60. The stock had a trading volume of 99,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,049. The firm has a market cap of $461.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.89. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $20.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

