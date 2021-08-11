Swap Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Swap has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $364,755.68 and approximately $282.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.90 or 1.00214487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00869481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 13,761,041 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XWPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.