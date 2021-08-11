Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canopy Growth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

NASDAQ CGC traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 1,904,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,768,500. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 140.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 73.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

