AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to report $26.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $25.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.49 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year sales of $108.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $105.32 million to $112.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $133.64 million, with estimates ranging from $129.56 million to $137.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

ATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $903,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $539,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,345. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $26.17.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.