$94.60 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post $94.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.57 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $74.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.82 million to $371.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

GH stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,662,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,516. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.56. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 20.99, a current ratio of 21.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $106,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,633,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 81.6% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

