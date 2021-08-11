NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals also posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NRBO traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,799. The stock has a market cap of $81.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.61.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.