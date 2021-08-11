Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Allot Communications stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.88. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.62 million, a P/E ratio of -51.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.